Lansing Community College to forgive four years of debt

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “It will definitely help in the long run. I own a home and a mortgage as well.” said Logan Saxby, a student at LCC.

He says today’s news about the school erasing student debt is a lifesaver.

“I started college when covid happen and incurring these debts as its happening with this job market as it is right now. It will definitely help after I get out of school with paying those debts off … if I don’t have to do that to my mortgage as well,” said Saxby.



Don Wilske is LCC’s CFO



He says the plan extends to 38-hundred eligible students… And would forgive about 3 million dollars in debt.



“The world is changing so dramatically because of the pandemic that students need the ability to retrain and to look at different careers and to be able to support themselves and their families in this very critical time,” said Wilske.

Students who attended the school anytime between the fall of 2017 to spring 2021 are eligible.

As you’d imagine, word spread quickly on campus today.



Students are excited about what this could mean for their futures.



“That as far as like people trying to get by in life with rent, paying for food or just other expenses in life I feel like them getting this plan in motion will really help out a lot of students financially so they don’t have to stress a lot on how they will get by in life,” said LCC student David Elam

LCC sent notices to students who are eligible and are encouraging them to reach out as soon as possible.

