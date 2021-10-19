Lansing community talks gun violence at Everett High School

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing high school is bringing people together to talk about violence in the community.

In nearly half an hour, Lansing school district officials, students and parents will meet inside Everett High School’s cafeteria. They’ll be addressing the recent increase in gun violence.

Just this year three students from the high school have died from gun violence.

The anti-violence community conversation the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 8:00 p.m.

“It was important I think to start at Everett to really give a symbolic about saying look we know we lost kids this summer we know that kids were dying you know we need to acknowledge that,” said Superintendent Ben Shuldiner. “And to some respects this first meeting is to give some place to heal, to talk and to mourn.”

The district’s superintendent says this is open to everyone in the Lansing community, regardless if they’re a part of the school district or not.

“This isn’t about punishment this isn’t about vengeance, this is about how do we move forward,” continued Shuldiner.

The meeting is set to end at 8:00 p.m.