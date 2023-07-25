LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A piece of Lansing’s past, Moores Park Pool, is getting a facelift.

Moores Park Pool has more than a century worth of history in Lansing, and while there are signs of hard work ahead, volunteers and organizers say they’re glad to bring people together for the restoration effort.

More than a dozen people gathered at the park Tuesday helping clean up. The pool closed in 2019, but groups like Preserve Lansing and Friends of Moores Park Pool helped maintain the pool through grassroots fundraising efforts.

Moores Park Pool is slated to get state funding as part of next year’s budget, and organizers are expecting around $6 million to help with revitalization.

“I think it’s great for them to support historic projects and projects that help to build community,” said Mary Toshach, president of Preserve Lansing.

While organizers don’t have a set timeline for when Moores Park Pool will reopen, they become more optimistic with each improvement and repair made.