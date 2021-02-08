Lansing considering eliminating more than a dozen ordinances that can lead to misdemeanor charges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing City Council Member Brian Jackson is requesting the city remove more than a dozen ordinances that can lead to criminal misdemeanors.

Jackson wrote, “The proposed repeal of these ordinances are being brought to Council for consideration with the intent that there will be an open and transparent review process that includes both community and LPD input.”

Some of the ordinances the council member is looking to repeal include disturbing the peace, using profane language, begging in public, being in a park after dark, drug paraphernalia, and more.

Jackson went on to write that, “The United States has the highest levels of incarceration in the World. When a person is charged or convicted of a misdemeanor, the negative affects on that person’s

life is long lasting. Incarceration, loss of job opportunities, family separation and expensive fines and court costs are just some of the consequences of being charged or convicted of a misdemeanor.

These ordinances that Jackson is looking to repeal are all misdemeanors punishable by 90 days in jail, a $500.00 fine, and two years of probation. “Repeal of these ordinances will not cause crime to increase,” Jackson wrote.

The full list of ordinances, as well as justifications as to why they should be repealed, can be read on pages 83-87 of the council’s agenda.

6 News will keep you updated on what comes of Monday night’s meeting, which will be held via zoom starting at 7 p.m. To watch the meeting, or if you’d like to take part in public comment, the zoom link and number to call in can be found here.