Lansing councilman sends heated texts to resident

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A heated exchange between a Lansing City Councilman, Brandon Betz, and activist, Michael Lynn Jr. is raising some eyebrows tonight.

In part of the text exchange between the two, Lynn wrote, “This ain’t politics and I’m not a politician or a nice person. If I were you, I wouldn’t text my phone again.”

Councilman Betz then responded with, “That’s true, you’re a d*** bag troll who no one listens to.”

Lynn is an activist in Lansing who has an online talk show with his wife. He’s been critical of Lansing City Council before but says he’s never received a response like this.

“My hearts pounding… I’m upset. I’m angry,” Lynn said.

Lynn thought Betz sent those messages because of a post he made yesterday criticizing Betz for praising Mayor Schor for his State of the City address.

“This guys flipping sides now… what is this all about? Like two months ago you were expressing that you wanted him to resign,” Lynn said.

Lynn said there wasn’t always tension between them. At one point, Betz was a guest on Lynn’s talk show.

“I don’t wanna say we’re friends, but we had a good working relationship,” Lynn said.

But Betz was one of the city officials who got the COVID-19 vaccine, and that didn’t sit well with Lynn.

“You took that vaccine where there’s constituents in your area… you could’ve called who may be immune compromised,” Lynn said.

Betz posted on Facebook saying he was told he was in Priority 1b, and was under the impression vaccines would go to waste if they did not sign up immediately.

Six News reached out to Betz several times by email and phone. So far, he has not responded.

He’s quoted in the City Pulse saying his texts were unprofessional, but claimed that Lynn threatened his family.

Lynn denied that.

Council President Peter Spadafore responded saying, “The texts are offensive, inappropriate and unbecoming of a member of council to a resident. I want to make clear that Council Member Betz does not speak on behalf of the Lansing City Council nor the City of Lansing.”





