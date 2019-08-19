Lansing counselor suspended for alleged sexual misconduct with patient

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A counselor from Lansing has been suspended by the State of Michigan following allegations of sexual misconduct with a patient.

Joseph Aaron Scott Hethorn is accused of violating the public health code by offering practice-related services in exchange for sexual favors, negligence and a failure to exercise due care, incompetence, lack of good moral character and betrayal of professional confidence.

“We take allegations of sexual misconduct and other unethical behavior by any health professional very seriously,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks. “In this case, we found it necessary to suspend the counselor’s license to protect the health and safety of the public.”

Hethorn was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct back in February.

The Ingham County Prosecutor alleges that Hethorn the assault took place in November 2018 while Hethorn was working as a mental health professional in East Lansing.