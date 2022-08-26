LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – John and Norma DeRose have been together for a long time.

They’re celebrating their 70th anniversary, to be precise.

Norma says their first meeting was rather simple: she asked him out on a date while they were both attending the University of Detroit.

“From that time on, we just knew we were gonna get married and we got married was in a year, August 23rd, 1952,” she said.

“I can look at him and look at his eyes and, and I, I know there’s, there’s love in the eyes… And then when you get older, you realize all you’ve got really the main thing you had was each other,” Norma concluded.