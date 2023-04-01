GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing couple Sadonna and Jeff Croff are opening a new tabletop gaming shop in Grand Ledge on Monday.

Homebrew Tabletop Game Lounge, located at 219 1/2 N. Bridge St., Grand Ledge, opens on April 3 and will offer game rentals, game sales, Michigan-made sodas, locally roasted coffee and Michigan-blended teas.

The shop will carry more than 300 games, including classic standards like Go and Mahjong and modern fare such as Flamecraft, Villainous and Ark Nova. Classic games are available for free rental with a drink purchase, while newer games will be available for on-site rental at $5 per person per game.

Select games for families with younger children will cost $5 per rental for the entire party.

“We’re excited to create that ‘third place” for people throughout the Greater Lansing area,” said co-owner Jeff Croff in a press release. “Whether folks want to play old standbys like dominoes, checkers and euchre or the latest in hobby games our library is ready to fill the need, while they hangout and relax in the lounge. We want to be the place that isn’t home or work, where folks can gather with friends and family or even make new friends over a game and a drink.”

“We can’t wait to teach everyone new games,” said co-owner Sadonna Croff in the statement. “Not only will we be teaching board games, but we also plan to teach role playing games like Dungeons & Dragons or Bluebeard’s Bride. Those guests that are already familiar with games are also encouraged to open their tables to new players and help them learn. We want this to be a place that whatever you interest is in games, or even just your curiosity, that you can feel comfortable coming in checking it out.”

You can learn more about Homebrew Tabletop Game Lounge at homebrewgamelounge.com