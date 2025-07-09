LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Listening Ear, an East Lansing-based crisis prevention center, will close later this month after years of service.

The announcement was made on Tuesday on the center’s Facebook page.

“After more than 55 years of listening with compassion and care, The Ear will be winding down operations and will no longer be taking calls,” the Ear said.

Its last day of operation will be on July 15, the same date that the service began in 1969.

“This decision comes after thoughtful reflection and deep gratitude for generations of volunteers, staff, callers, and supporters who have made the Ear what it is: a place of connection, empathy, and hope,” the Ear said.

‘We’re incredibly proud of the impact we’ve had and the lives we’ve touched.”

The Ear was made up of an all-volunteer staff, who were trained to help those with crises that include depression, suicide, loneliness, sexual assault, grief, and others.

Steve Bon, on the board of directors at The Listening Ear, told 6 News Wednesday afternoon that the organization had grown outside of its intended use, which was to be a local resource in the greater Lansing area.

“We found that the clientele we were serving was more people from all over the country would be calling us,” Bon told 6 News. “It became evident that we were no longer just a local resource.”

He added that the Ear is proud of the service they provided the community.

“We also helped a lot of students who wanted to get experience, who went on to become doctors and social workers and psychologists,” he added. “So we’re really proud of the fact that our training over the years helped develop people who then became professional mental health workers.”

If you or someone you know needs support:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — call 9-8-8

Michigan Peer Warmline — 1-888-PEER-753 (1-888-733-7753)