LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The city of Lansing has declared a “Code Blue” as the winter storm bears down on the region.

A Code Blue activates the city’s network of warming centers for extended access to people in need of warm spaces.

The action goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and lasts until Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m.

Lansing Code Blue January 2024 (City of Lansing)

City spokeswoman Natalie Hufnagel tells 6 News the city is not considering extending hours for the Letts Community Center warming center. That center is operated seven days a week from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Other overnight warming centers are The Outreach Drop-In Center City Rescue Mission at 601 N. Larch St., and Holy Cross New Hope Center, 430 N. Larch St. Holy Cross New Hope Center’s overnight warming center will be available only on Monday and Tuesday.

Letts Community Center and The Outreach Drop-In Center City Rescue Mission locations will be open over the weekend.

Day time warming facilities will be at Advent House Ministries will host weekend daytime warming facilities at 734 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. while Holy Cross New Hope Center, 430 N. Larch St., Monday and Tuesday.