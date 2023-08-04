Sweet Encounter Bakery’s Cupcake in a Jar (Captured by Connor Wilton of WLNS)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The 20 finalists have been announced for the statewide Michigan New Favorite Snack Competition, and a Lansing bakery has made the cut.

The second annual Michigan New Favorite Snack Competition aims to provide capital to small businesses that have 10 or fewer employees.

This year, the competition attracted 50 entries from both peninsulas of Michigan.

Finalists will compete for more than $75,000 in cash prizes. The grand prize winner will receive both a cash prize and a distribution agreement with All Star Services.

The 2023 finalists were broken up into four different categories: Sweet Sensations, Confectionary Creations, Mindful Munchies and Crunchy Cravings.

Sweet Encounter Bakery of Lansing is nominated in the Confectionary Creations category for their Salted Caramel Cupcake in a Jar.

The contest will take place at the McMorran Place Plaza in downtown Port Huron on Saturday, Sep. 9, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The public is invited to attend.