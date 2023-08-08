Mayor Andy Schor is pictured second from right (Photo via WLNS)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and other stakeholders joined New Vision Lansing, LLC to announce three major development projects in downtown Lansing to provide mixed-use building space and workforce housing.

New Vision Lansing, LLC says the developments will bring up to 450 residential units, parking, retail, office space, entertainment and green spaces to Downtown Lansing, the developer said.

The goal of the project is to transform Lansing’s skyline and attract and retain talent.

Lansing’s New Vision, LLC is led by the Gentilozzi family, who shares a long history of prominent, high-impact developments in Downtown Lansing with their partner, the JFK Investment Company.