Lansing Diocese publishes “Return to Mass” guidelines

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

The Diocese of Lansing has today published guidelines aimed at assisting parishes to safely re-open public Masses by the end of the month.

“These new guidelines will help parishes take small but sure and certain steps in the coming days and weeks towards safely resuming public Masses in a prudent and sensible way and with a commitment to the highest standards of public health,” Jeremy Priest, Director of Worship for the Diocese of Lansing, May 13, Feast of Our Lady of Fatima.

Beginning on Monday May 18, parishes across the Diocese of Lansing will be able to welcome a maximum of 5% of their church’s seating capacity for daily Masses, Monday to Saturday. Parishes are encouraged to be creative and apostolic in how they allocate these places at Holy Mass.

Today’s guidelines set out the safety and hygiene expectations that will accompany that gradual return of Mass including the practicing of social distancing and rigorous sanitation measures including the wearing of face masks. Parishes are also highly encouraged to continue offering livestream Masses online.

Then from Friday May 29, public Masses are due to return to the Diocese of Lansing with the number of those able to attend Holy Mass increasing from 5% to a maximum of 25% of a church’s seating capacity.

The obligation upon all Catholics to attend Sunday Mass remains suspended across the Diocese of Lansing until, at least, July 31.

The gradual reopening of Masses comes two months after the Diocese of Lansing suspended public liturgies in an attempt to help stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus which, so far, has stricken over 47,000 people across Michigan, killing at least 4,500. May they rest in peace.

To read the Diocese of Lansing Guidelines in full go to this link: