LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police have arrested one person after an armed robbery at a Lansing Dollar General Tuesday morning, according to police.

A Dollar General in Lansing was robbed on Tuesday. Jan. 9, 2024 (WLNS)

This happened on the 5600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police responded to calls of a robbery in progress, and eventually arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.