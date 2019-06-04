Lansing drummer found dead in New York Video

NEW YORK (WLNS/AP) - Grammy-award winning jazz drummer and Lansing-native Lawrence Leathers was killed outside a Bronx apartment.

Police say the 37-year-old musician was found Sunday in a stairwell outside the apartment he shared with 41-year-old Lisa Harris.

Police say Harris punched Leathers and then 28-year-old Sterling Aguilar placed him in a chokehold.

According to the criminal complaint Aguilar held Leathers in a chokehold for 30 minutes and broke bones in the victim's neck.

While Leathers was being choked, Harris sat on the victim’s chest and punched him several times.

Leathers was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy on Leathers listed his cause of death as homicidal asphyxia with compression of neck.

Both Aguilar and Harris were charged with manslaughter and criminal negligent homicide. Both are being held without bail.

The specific cause of the incident is still part of an ongoing investigation.