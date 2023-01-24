LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Lansing launched its first committee tasked with finding community and government solutions to help those living on the streets.

More than a dozen area residents turned out as city leaders shared updates on new housing and business developments along Pleasant Grove.

Community advocates say they are glad to see a large amount of community engagement and say residents interacting with city officials can help them get a better understanding of improvements needed in the community.

“These types of meetings are the type of meetings that everyone needs to be at, we want to see these meetings grow and expand. We want to eventually have them in auditoriums, maybe town hall, so we can really capture what is happening, what our residents and local individuals, who are living here, and experiencing what’s actually going on on the southwest side. What are they going through?” said Joshua May, a community development specialist with West Action Group.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Alfreda Schmidt Community Center.