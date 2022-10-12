LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials for the Lansing School District say at Everett has forfeited its Friday, October 14 game against DeWitt.

The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game.

The district would not elaborate as to the specific reasons and only cited “a lack of eligible players for medical, academic, and other disqualifying reasons”.

This is the second game this season where DeWitt’s opponent forfeited. In late September DeWitt was scheduled to face off against Okemos, who forfeited the entire season due to safety concerns.