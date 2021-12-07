Lansing Everett student arrested after bringing gun on school grounds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department says they arrested a 17-year-old Everett High School student for bringing a gun onto school grounds.

LPD was called to the school around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday for a weapon complaint.

Lansing Police worked with Lansing School District Public Safety officers, who then located a gun on school grounds.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the gun and taken to the Ingham County Youth Home.

Two other students were also believed to be involved in the incident and were detained by police, but not arrested.

No one was injured in the incident.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available>>>