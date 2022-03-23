LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Millions of people are denied housing and job opportunities because of their criminal past, but tonight, there is new hope for second chances. It’s part of an Expungement fair put on at Cooley Law School.

“People look at things on black and white on a piece of paper and they kind of got a picture painted of you,” said Joseph Handley from Lansing.

Handley’s lived in Lansing his whole life. He says decades ago he got caught up with the wrong crowd and made a few mistakes. Poor choices he says that cost him chance after chance at getting jobs, but today he says he’s a different man, and now one with a clean record.

“I have three children and a wife so to be able to get a better job to support that family. It means a lot.”

State Representatives Sarah Anthony and Kara Hope helped make today possible through the Clean Slate Act. That law says that people with up to three felonies and any number of misdemeanors can have their records expunged. That means they are no longer able to be seen by employers or landlords.

“The clean slate law made more things more easily expungable, including some marijuana offenses that were no longer offenses after the marijuana law changed,” said Representative, Kara Hope.

It also includes things like traffic violations or first-time drunk driving offenses. Representative Anthony says seeing so many people get a fresh start makes it all worth it.

“This should be the start of many expungement fairs and many opportunities for folks to have a second chance.”

It’s a moment Handley says will open his life to new opportunities.

“Without having that on there when you are going for an interview makes you feel a little better and keep your head up high. You don’t feel like you have to explain yourself or people just automatically assume that you are that same person you were 20 years or ten years ago.”