LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A touching ceremony was held in Lansing Friday to celebrate the reunion of children in the foster care system with their birth families.

The 6th annual “Reunification Day” was held at the Michigan Hall of Justice. There was a luncheon and a number of featured guest speakers.

Officials say more than 2,000 foster children were reunited with their families in Michigan last year.

But it’s not just the court systems putting in the work though, lifestyle changes need to happen before a parent can be reunited with their child.

Today, these families had the opportunity to speak and share stories of their journey to get their kids back.

“I want to say thank you to every single person within the justice system who has helped reunite me and my son back together. Without you guys that would not have been accomplished,” said one mother who spoke at the event.

“We plan to continue to do everything in our power to keep kids safe, to keep families together, and if a child or children are removed from the home safe reunification is ultimately our goal,” said David Knezek, senior chief deputy at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

A new state agenda, “Keep Kids Safe,” which will invest millions into family resource centers and help expand home visits, was also discussed at the event.

The ultimate goal is to try and meet the needs of families before kids are forced to enter the foster care system.