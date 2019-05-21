Lansing family cherishes wheelchair ramp built by women of WLNS in 2017

It’s a house that one Lansing couple called home for 23 years.

Carlos Roman lived in Lansing most of his life. He was born in Puerto Rico and moved to Lansing when he was 13-years-old. He had three children and six grandchildren.

“He was a good husband. We were married for 47 years,” Carlos’ wife Rosa Roman said.

“My dad was everything,” his daughter, Victoria Bordaydo said.

In 2011 Carlos was diagnosed with cancer. Six years after his diagnosis, Carlos relied on a wheelchair to get around. When he left the house, his family carried him up and down the stairs.

“We had to go like 4 times out of the week in and out to the hospital with him,” Rosa said.

So, in 2017, the women of 6 News built Carlos a wheelchair ramp as part of the Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build Week.

“This was something my dad could do, but when they were building this for him, he wanted to do it but he had no strength and you know, he could barely walk, but it was awesome that they were able to build this for us,” Bordayo said.

“He loved this ramp, cuz I had to use it to wheel him back and forth in the wheelchair so he used it quite a bit,” Rosa said.

Carlos used the ramp for more than a year until he passed away on November 23rd, 2018.

“He was battling cancer for seven years. Doctors said three weeks to three months, but the Lord gave him seven years,” Rosa said.

And even though Carlos can’t use this ramp anymore… it continues to serve his family.

“I’m grateful because even though he’s not here and he’s not using it, and I miss him very much, but now we continue to use it. I use it, my granddaughter uses it, she uses a walker. My daughter uses it, she uses a cane, so I’m grateful for you all for giving me… for making this ramp possible for my husband and it continues to be used by the family,” Rosa said.

A family that is forever grateful for all that he did for them.