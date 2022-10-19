Giant skeletons and more dot the front of the Wilson home in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Wilson home is known for really getting into the spirit of the holidays.

Not only does the family put up an amazing Star Wars-themed display for Christmas, but they knock it out of the park with decorations on Halloween as well.

“My husband John has been doing this for about five years. He adds to it about every year,” Lisa Wilson said. “It’s all him, it takes a couple of days to get it all up.”

Wilson said her husband is a horror movie aficionado, while she herself prefers to watch less frightening content.

A witch hangs from a tree at the Wilson home in Lansing.

The giant werewolf at the Wilson home in Lansing.

The Wilson family brings out elaborate decorations for Halloween and Christmas.

“I don’t care for them, but he does. Now he’s more into the scary part, he’s kind of over the gore,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the neighborhood loves the decorations, which are a blast for the kids that come by to trick-or-treat.

“Everybody loves it. Every time he’s out there, people will roll by and say, ‘thank you.’”

While the Wilsons’ children are now adults, its now their grandchildren’s turn to grow up and enjoy the spooky setup.

But for now, Lisa Wilson said her two-year-old granddaughter isn’t a fan of the jumping spider on the front lawn. Not too surprising.