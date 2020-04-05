Lansing family surprises 8-year-old with car parade for her birthday

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– The stay home order is putting a dent in many birthday plans across Mid-Michigan, but families aren’t letting that stop them from celebrating.

Alice Lovely turned 8 on April 5th. She was supposed to go to a trampoline park with her family to celebrate, but like countless others, COVID-19 canceled those plans.

“It’s just difficult for families because we’re used to being together and being able to hug each other and spend time together,” Alice’s Aunt, Treesa Lovely said.

Instead of letting the day pass without seeing her nice, she decided to plan a surprise car parade. Alice’s aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents all showed up, and drove past Alice’s house. They honked, sang happy birthday, and even handed of gifts on 6-foot poles.

“It was great… it was awesome. It really made her feel loved and she was really bummed out when we couldn’t do the party, now she’s really happy to see everybody,” Alice’s Dad, David Lovely said.

It wasn’t exactly the birthday Alice had planned on, but she said it made her happy to see her family and get gifts, even if it was from a distance.