Lansing farmers market brings taste of fall to Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing tradition continues today as the farmers markets at the capitol brought a taste of fall to downtown.

The annual event put on by the Michigan Farmers Market Association showcases Michigan food and agricultural products in an effort to educate lawmakers on the importance of supporting farmers, agriculture-based businesses and farmers markets.

Governor Whitmer stopped by to check out the local produce.

“I love the fall, it’s my favorite season and the farmers market is a big part of it, and I’m wearing orange today for a number of reasons but this is a great opportunity to highlight agriculture,” she said.

The Michigan farmers market association was founded in 2006 as a statewide association to promote local food consumption in Michigan By connecting more farmers to consumers through farmers markets.