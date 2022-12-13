LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Families lined up in Lansing’s south side for a toy and food drive hosted by the Lansing Fire Department and Lansing Police Department.

Around 700 toys were provided by the First Responder Children Foundation. Kids received Hot Wheels toys, science kits, and more.

The gifts were doled out by volunteers from LFD, LPD and Meijer at the Lansing Police Department’s Operations Center.

Families also received food kits from the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

“It’s great to give back to the community this way,”said LPD officer Anthony Vandevorde.

