Lansing firefighter injured after man throws rock into fire engine

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Fire Department reported one of its firefighters was injured upon returning from a call Wednesday night after a man threw a rock at one of the fire engines.

Engine 41 came back to the station after a call when a man threw a rock at the truck from the northwest corner of Cedar and Hazel streets, spokesperson Steve Mazurek said.

The rock hit a window on the driver’s side and broke a sliding window near one of the firefighters, Mazurek said. The firefighter was hit by glass and debris, but not the rock.

The firefighter was treated and released at a local hospital and returned to work Wednesday night, Mazurek said. His injuries were not significant, but the rock had the potential to harm him further, he added.

Lansing police were called, but were unable to locate a suspect, Mazurek said.