Lansing firefighters injured in off-duty motorcycle crash

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich - The Mayor's Office confirms that two Lansing firefighters were injured over the weekend in a traffic accident in Muskegon County. The firefighters were off-duty at the time.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office says that three motorcyclists were seriously injured after an SUV ran a stop sign in Moorland Township.

Witnesses say the SUV ran a stop sign at an intersection and crashed into at least one motorcyclist.

Authorities say three motorcyclists were injured in this crash. They sustained serious injuries, ranging from possible head injuries to compound leg fractures and broken ribs.

All three of the motorcyclists were transported to a hospital in Muskegon.

Members of the Muskegon Fire Department went to visit the victims at the hospital and even posted their supports on social media.

Deputies say the driver of the SUV was uninjured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.