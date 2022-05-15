LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, dozens put on their bowling shoes and spared some time to take part in the 3rd annual Strike Out Lupus bowling fundraiser.

May is lupus awareness month and for the third year one man battling the disease is doing what he can to make a difference for people just like him.

What started off as a doctor’s visit for joint pain turned out to be much more for Chris Hall.

“They said we need to admit you because your vitals are off the charts,” Hall said.

Shortly after his kidneys and then his pancreas began to fail. Doctor’s couldn’t figure out why until a kidney biopsy revealed the cause.

“He said you have lupus… one of the most severe cases,” Hall said.

According to the CDC, lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body. While lupus is more common among women, Hall has lived with this disease for 20 years.

In 2018, with the help of his wife, Hall decided to host the Strike Out Lupus bowling fundraiser. All proceeds go to the Michigan Lupus Foundation that works to get lupus patients better medical care.

“We started this not only to raise funds for the Michigan Lupus Foundation but also to bring awareness to the disease,” Vania Hall said

Including money raised from another event, the grand total of donations was close to $3,000.