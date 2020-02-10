Lansing gas prices are down 16.1 cents per gallon

LANSING (WLNS):

Lansing drivers are paying 16.1 cents per gallon less than last week.

That’s according to GasBuddy Daily’s survey of 177 stations.

Gas prices in Lansing are 38.6 cents per gallon lower than one month ago and 3.4 cents per gallon lower than one year ago.

Nationwide, drivers are paying 3.5 cents per gallon on average less than last week.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said fear of the coronavirus is one of the contributing factors to falling gas prices.

“The nation’s gas prices continue to fall to fresh lows as coronavirus fears continue to put a choke-hold on oil prices, leading to the fourth straight weekly decline in the national average,” he said in a press release.

DeHaan explained that a majority of states saw averages decline over the last seven days and said it’s impressive that in those 21 states, a total of over 10,000 stations are offering low prices. With continued worries of economic slowdown due to the spread of coronavirus, DeHaan wrote that he does not think the impact has kicked in fully, and for now, motorists can expect to pay a bit less for gas.

According to Gas Buddy’s report, drivers can get the cheapest gas in Lansing for $2/gal while the most expensive gas in Lansing costs as much as $2.69.

Other gas prices across the state include:

Ann Arbor: $2.44 / gal

Flint: $2.28/gal

Grand Rapids: $2.26/gal