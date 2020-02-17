Lansing gas prices are up 15 cents compared with last week

Have you noticed you’ve been paying more for gas this week compared to last week in Lansing?

That’s because gas prices have risen 15 cents. Today, average prices in Lansing hover at $2.40 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy’s survey of 177 stations.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.18/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of 51.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.07/g while the highest is $3.00/g, a difference of 93.0 cents per gallon.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.71/g while the most expensive is $100.60/g, a difference of $98.89/g.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Ann Arbor- $2.38/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.42/g.

Flint- $2.38/g, up 10.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.28/g.

Grand Rapids- $2.41/g, up 16.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.25/g.

“Oil prices rebounded last week on word that OPEC members were closely considering cutting global oil production for several months to offset the decline in demand due to the coronavirus, pushing the national average marginally higher versus a week ago,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While it’s possible average gasoline prices will remain within arm’s reach of recent lows, unless there’s renewed or new concerns with the spread of the coronavirus, we may have seen the deepest discounted prices behind us, with some chance we’ll hold close to the lows before the seasonal rally begins in earnest. It wouldn’t be a bad time to fill up to hedge the chances of prices rising in the coming days.”