Lansing gas prices down nearly 12 cents

If you’re fueling up for gas this week, you might notice a drop in prices.

According to a GasBuddy survey, Lansing gas prices are down 11.6 cents per gallon in the past week.

“Gasoline prices have now slid to their lowest level since March thanks to rising U.S. gasoline inventories and sluggish demand, certainly bringing some Christmas cheer to motorists,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The current rate is $2.42 per gallon. And while this cost is lower than last week, it is 5 cents more than the cost of gas one month ago and nearly 23 cents per gallon more than one year ago.

So while you may be paying less for gas than you did one week ago, you’re paying more than you did one year ago in Lansing.

For other neighboring Michigan cities, Ann Arbor, Flint and Grand Rapids, all three had gas prices drop in the past week for current gas prices of:

Ann Arbor: $2.59/gal

Flint: $2.38/gal

Grand Rapids: $2.35/gal

Taking a look at the national gas prices, the national price has dropped 3 cents per gallon in the past week for an average of $2.55/g. The national average is down 5.5 cents/g from one month ago and 19.3 cents more than it was one year ago.

Data for this article was provided by GasBuddy. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day and covers nearly 150,000 stations nationwide.