Lansing gas prices fell 3.2 cents a gallon, according to GasBuddy survey

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Gas prices in Lansing have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon this past week, averaging $3.25 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.

GasBuddy looked at 177 stations in Lansing and then determined the results.

The survey determined the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $3.05 per gallon while the most expensive station is priced at $3.64 a gallon. The reported difference is 59 cents per gallon.

“The jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized. Yet, some areas of California are still at or near all-time record highs for prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While California’s high prices will not become a nationwide norm, prices there will likely remain elevated due to refinery issues amidst the surge of rain and other refinery kinks. For most motorists, gas prices are likely to greatly slow their recent ascent, and we could even see some small declines in the week ahead. OPEC is planning to meet next week, and while it doesn’t seem likely there will be any boost in oil output, its meeting and comments could easily drive the market up or down. The odds remain high that gas prices will remain near today’s elevated levels going into the holidays, barring additional OPEC supply.”

The survey also reported the national average of gas has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week. . The national average is up 19.5 cents per gallon from a month ago.