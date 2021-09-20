Lansing gas prices fell in the past week, still a dollar higher than a year ago

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, prices are seen on a gas pump in Brandon, Miss. U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, Aug. 12, that the increase in its consumer price index matched a 0.6% rise in June. (AP Photo/Julio […]

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing gas prices are down three cents in the past week, yet one cent higher than a month ago, making the average gas price in Lansing $3.07.

Gas prices in Lansing are $1.10 per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy price reports the cheapest gas station in Lansing is $2.90 per gallon today, while the most expensive is at $3.34 per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.77 per gallon while the highest is $3.49 per gallon, meaning a difference of 72 cents per gallon.

Michigan still remains below the national average price for gas, which costs $3.18 per gallon.

On Sept. 20, 2011, gas prices in Lansing cost $3.52 per gallon, five cents bevor the national average of $3.57 per gallon.

“Gas prices have been stuck in somewhat of a limbo and remain near 2021 highs long after Hurricane Ida has dissipated. The damage done to oil production has been left behind and so far has prevented prices from resuming their seasonal decline. Ida caused the loss of over 30 million barrels of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, and with gasoline demand remaining relatively high for the season, oil inventories remain relatively tight, preventing any organized decline in gas prices for the time being. As a result, we may have to wait a couple more weeks until hurricane season slows for oil inventories to start to rise and gas prices to fall.” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: