Lansing gas prices up by over 20 cents in the past week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in Lansing are currently averaging out around $3.16, which is nearly 30 cents higher than a month ago, and are over a dollar higher than gas prices were a year ago.

Lansing’s cheapest gas station is currently selling gas for $2.86 per gallon, while the most expensive is selling gas for $3.40 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, neighboring areas and their current gas prices are…

Ann Arbor- $3.17 a gallon, up 11.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05 a gallon.

Flint- $3.18 a gallon, up 20.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98 a gallon.

Grand Rapids- $3.17 a gallon, up 25.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.91 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, stated the following regarding the gas price increase,