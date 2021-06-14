Lansing gas prices up by over 20 cents in the past week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in Lansing are currently averaging out around $3.16, which is nearly 30 cents higher than a month ago, and are over a dollar higher than gas prices were a year ago.
Lansing’s cheapest gas station is currently selling gas for $2.86 per gallon, while the most expensive is selling gas for $3.40 a gallon.
According to GasBuddy.com, neighboring areas and their current gas prices are…
- Ann Arbor- $3.17 a gallon, up 11.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05 a gallon.
- Flint- $3.18 a gallon, up 20.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98 a gallon.
- Grand Rapids- $3.17 a gallon, up 25.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.91 a gallon.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, stated the following regarding the gas price increase,
“We’ve seen the national average gas price continue to inch higher as oil prices have reached $71 per barrel, the highest since 2018, as gasoline demand continues to rebound,” said De Haan. “Strong gasoline demand as states and cities reopen will likely continue to be a major factor keeping gas prices elevated even as oil production climbs in the months ahead. With most additional supply being gobbled up very quickly, gas prices will likely stay at elevated levels for the foreseeable future. Motorists can continue to fight the high gas prices by remembering to shop around each time they get below half a tank.”Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy