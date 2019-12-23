Lansing gas prices up this week

Lansing gas prices are up 2.8 cents since last week.

The average cost of Lansing gas comes to $2.43/gal today according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 177 stations.

Compared to last month, gas prices are 6 cents lower than one month ago and 37 cents higher than one year ago.

Looking at the national average price of gasoline, the average has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, dropping to $2.53/g today. The national average is down 5.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With motorists preparing to hit the road to celebrate Christmas with loved ones, the national average has seen its seventh weekly decline, falling to a fresh low since March, ” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest gas station in Lansing charges $2.21/g while the most expensive station charges $2.79/g.

In all of Michigan, the cheapest gas station is priced at $2.21/g while the most expensive is $2.79/g.