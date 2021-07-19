Lansing girl is reunited with her lost necklace that has her dads ashes inside

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Valhalla Park in south Lansing is where 11-year-old Makayla Lownsberry lost her necklace, and it wasn’t just any necklace. It was a keepsake necklace filled with some of her fathers ashes.

Shortly after leaving the park is when Makayla realized her necklace was gone, and struggled with what to do. After thinking, she decided to say nothing, but her mother noticed immediately and questioned it.

“I was talking to her, then noticed it was gone and asked her where’s your necklace? And she says I don’t know, probably in the water,” said Makayla’s mother, Lori Lownsberry.

And at that same time, 5-year old Jeramiah was playing by that lake and found Makayla’s necklace. He gifted it to his father and asked that he wear it, which he did. Well, until he realized just exactly what it was and had a family friend put it on Facebook to find its owner.

“My phone started blowing up with comments and someone said it was their sisters, so then she reached out and came to my house later that night and picked it up from me.” says community member Amber Craft.

Makayla and her mother Lori were not only happy and thankful for the its return, but they were surprised it was found. Makayla says she’s just happy to have it back, as the last year without her father has been hard.

“It is hard losing someone, but remember it’s okay to cry, crying is a part of feeling, and everyone gets it,” said Makayla. And that’s the one thing she wants people who have lost someone to remember.