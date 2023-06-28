LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Wildfires are blazing in Canada, and here in mid-Michigan, the smoky air quality is causing delays on the golf course.

The Michigan Girls’ Junior State Amateur at Forest Akers West was all set to play the round of 16 matches Wednesday morning, continuing through the quarterfinal matches in the afternoon.

But, after monitoring health and safety recommendations and the current air quality, the Golf Association of Michigan called the event for the day after the round of 16.

“We monitored it yesterday and kind of saw that the situation is at an unhealthy position…we have younger players out here, and we just want to make sure that everyone’s taken care of,” said Mary-Jo Green, Director of Communications for GAM.

“They’re saying this afternoon is going to be tough conditions for them to be playing in, and that people should be inside,” said Green.

Now, they’re keeping an eye on air quality conditions, and planning to play out the quarterfinals and semifinals Thursday, and the championship match on Friday morning.

This week, mid-Michigan’s area quality has been rated around 200 by the Air Quality Index, which is considered “unhealthy for everyone.”