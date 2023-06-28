LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — June is National Aphasia Awareness Month, and a local support group will be hosting an event Wednesday to help shed light on the disorder and its impact.

Aphasia is a brain disorder in which a person has trouble speaking or understanding others, due to damage or disruptions in certain parts of the brain

Katie A. Strong with the Lansing Area Aphasia Support Group said Wednesday’s event will include discussions on serious topics, including the importance of support groups, the impact aphasia has on mental health, and how to live successfully with the disorder.

“I think that we need to be better at increasing awareness about what aphasia is and how people can be better supportive of acknowledging that people with aphasia are still intelligent and still have feelings and are still valuable members of society,” Strong said.

Strong, a speech-language pathologist, said with proper treatment, people can see improvement.

“We’re hoping to be able to tug at people’s heart strings about understanding what it’s like to not be able to communicate, but also we’re going to be giving some tips on how people can be better communicators with people who are living with aphasia,” Strong said.

Strong said because this disorder has to do with communication, there are ways to accommodate someone that suffers from aphasia, like asking yes or no questions, giving someone time to respond, keeping communication simple, and speaking slowly.

Strong said she’s hoping a clear message can be sent for people who have friends with aphasia, because there are benefits with understanding how to be a better communication partner.