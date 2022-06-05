LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —It’s graduation season and today The Village Lansing and The Lansing Promise hosted their 3rd annual citywide open house. This event was put together to celebrate graduates of Everett, Eastern and Sexton high schools on their big day.

“It’s a great day. You know we’re all graduating we’re all excited and we can’t wait for what next year has in store,” Sexton High School graduate Ahjanae Mills said.

The Village Lansing was founded in 2019 with a mission to help struggling kids and their families by partnering with organizations to provide resources.

“Everything is focused on education and empowerment of our youth, giving them something to do, giving them a path, support and resources,” Co-founder Erica Lynn said

Grads had a chance to take pictures and enter raffles for prizes like a brand new PlayStation 5 and even $500 in cash.

Esteban Gonzalez attended the celebration with his grandparents. They say it wasn’t any easy ride getting here, but now that they are they couldn’t be more happy for him.

“He had some rough days but he pulled it through and we’re so proud of him. Love this guy,” Bud Mcnemare said.

Other groups like MI Student Aid were at the event to give students financial advice for college.

“We’re meeting with students today just encouraging them and informing them of scholarships and grants and their financial aid,” MI Student Aid Analyst Caroline Heitzman said.

All dressed up in their cap and gowns, grads say they’re grateful to celebrate this milestone and they look forward to what lies ahead.

“I’m just happy to see everybody here today you know one last time and just have fun with everybody,” Sexton High School Grad Raul Mares said.