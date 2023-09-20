LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing School District high school students have a new layer of security.

As the students shuffled into Everett High School, they scanned their ID cards. But the new metal detectors have blended into the scenery, barely noticed by some students.

But they remain part of their daily routine.

Lansing Everett High School served as the test base for metal detectors and identification cards last year. This year, all the high schools have implemented the system too.

“At the beginning, it was a rough process because there were super long lines,” says Ella Gordon, a senior at Everett, “ but, now, it’s smooth and seamless. It’s nice to say hi to the officers in the morning.”

Gordon recalls when school officials tested the hardware last year. She thought it was a negative connotation reflecting poorly on safety challenges the school was facing.

“In the past, we had issues with weapons on campus, which made me feel unsafe,” she says. “Like I honestly asked my mom if I could switch schools because there was so much violence.”

But her experience changed as a result of the detectors.

“I mean, I haven’t heard anything of that type of stuff. So it gives me that extra sense of comfort and makes me more comfortable coming to school,” she says.

The metal detectors are integrated into the existing check-in procedures. Students were already required to scan their student identification cards in the morning or to enter for after-school programs.

The integrated ID and metal detector systems were rolled out in all the Lansing School District’s high schools this fall. Everett was the test building and officials say it was successful.

Amy Boyles, principal at Everett High School, says the transition has been smooth for the students. Officer Ronshon Fisher agrees the roll out has been smooth.

For Fisher, it’s about safety and an ever-expanding safety plan. The implementation of new tools helps stabilize the security landscape at the school.

“It’s a new era,” he says. “It’s a new time and it’s good. And we’re glad we have this available.”