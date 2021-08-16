Lansing high schools will have opportunity to join marching band this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As reported last week, both Eastern and J.W. Sexton high will not be continuing their marching band programs this year due to a lack of interest in the after-school program.

Lucky for students of J.W. Sexton and Eastern, there is another way for students to partake in marching band.

According to a statement from Lansing School District,

“The Lansing School District wanted to provide any student the experience and ability to participate in this extracurricular activity. Working with all three high school principals and the marching band director of Everett, The Lansing School District is was able to offer any students from Sexton and Eastern the ability to join the Everett marching band this year. As a result, students from Sexton and Eastern did join the Everett band camp over the summer, as they developed their fall program, and they will march with them this fall. “

Everett’s band director Penny Filonczuk contacted all of the 16 students signed up for band the the two schools and invited them to join Everett’s band this fall. One senior from Eastern and four senior form J.W. Sexton will be joining the ranks of Everett’s marching band this year.

Students involved in Everett’s marching band will perform at their respective schools for concerts and other events.