The Bharatiya Temple of Lansing is located in Haslett. (Photo/Bharatiya Temple of Lansing)

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Bharatiya Temple of Lansing is celebrating a 25-year milestone.

Twenty-five years ago, the temple community celebrated the consecration of five groups of deities in the temple sanctum, according to the temple website.

“Few people got together, 25 years ago, to serve the religious and cultural needs of the Hindu community in Lansing area,” said representatives of the temple in a press release.

“Today, Bharatiya Temple of Lansing is not only a landmark for Michigan, but has become a global landmark. The efforts of community and the priests to celebrate this 25-year milestone is beyond words We have been the center of attraction for all kids of ethnic community.”

The community will host a celebration Friday, June 23, from 5-8 p.m. at the temple; on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the temple, then at 4:30-8 p.m. at Okemos High School; and on Sunday, June 25, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the temple.

In honor of their 25 years in the community, the temple members have received a congratulatory video and letter from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Bharatiya Temple is located at 955 Haslett Road in Haslett.