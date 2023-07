LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Looking for some training in lifeguarding?

Hunter Pool in Lansing is open only from 5-7 p.m. this Thursday, July 20, because of a shortage of lifeguards.

If you’re interested in lifeguarding, Lansing Parks and Recreation has offered to train you in skills both inside and outside of the pool.

To find out more, call 517-483-7626.