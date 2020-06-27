Lansing home damaged in fire

OLD TOWN, Mich. (WLNS)– Fire and police crews responded to the 300 block of E César E. Chávez Ave for a house fire.

Barbara Triplett lives nearby and says when she saw that the home was on fire she called 9-1-1.

The 6 News crew on scene spoke with employees at Romario’s Party Store in Lansing, who say the owner and another worker ran over to the home and started knocking on the windows and doors to alert the people inside of the fire.

COURTESY: Barbara Triplett

“The owner of Romario’s went running over to the house and started pounding on the windows and that’s when the people who were in the house came out, they were still in the house and so luckily you know if he hadn’t been banging on the windows to make sure everybody was out it could have been a tragedy,” said Triplett.

6 News put in a call to the Lansing Fire Department and waiting to hear back on how the fire started and if anyone was injured.