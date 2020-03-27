Lansing hotel offering deals to workers during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Hampton Inn& Suites Lansing West is offering deals to workers who are on the front lines during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We want to kind of play the best role that we can in our community during all this and I think that for us, that is just being a lodging option for the essential workers that are out there,” said General Manager for the Hampton Inn& Suites Lansing West, Dave Eddy.

Eddy says they want to offer some relief to people who are working during the pandemic.

“First responders, truck drivers, just anyone that you know wants to work but maybe wants to separate themselves from their families a little bit, so just a nice comfortable safe place that they can come and rest relax and recharge their batteries,” said Eddy.

So what is the deal?

“The truck driver rate that we have doing on right now is 40 dollars a night, the essential worker rate is 50 dollars a night,” said Eddy.

Eddy says a normal rate for this time of year, a room would cost around $130 a night.

The deal could also be a win-win for workers and the hotel too.

“Business has dropped significantly, you know this time of the year during the week days you know we’re pretty much sold out. We’re down too maybe 25 to 30 percent occupancy right now,” said Eddy.

Eddy added that it’s not about the money though, it’s about what they can do in a time like this.

“For us to be able to get through this everyone’s got their role, whether it’s a doctor at he hospital or a nurse at the hospital, an officer, a truck driver you know just staying at home, whatever it is, everyone has got a role to play,” said Eddy.

He says they will continue the deal until the outbreak slows down.