LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire began in a Lansing house Friday morning, the Lansing Fire Department reported.

Three people were in the home at 1316 W. Hillsdale, and all of them got out without any injuries, according to LFD.

Lansing Fire Dept. respond to a house fire on the 1300 block of Hillsdale St. (WLNS)

Lansing Fire Dept. respond to a house fire on the 1300 block of Hillsdale St. (WLNS)

Lansing Fire Dept. respond to a house fire on the 1300 block of Hillsdale St. (WLNS)

Lansing Fire Dept. respond to a house fire on the 1300 block of Hillsdale St. (WLNS)

Lansing Fire Dept. respond to a house fire on the 1300 block of Hillsdale St. (WLNS)

Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown. The fire was mostly contained within the attic and has been put out, officials said.