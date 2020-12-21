Lansing Housing Commission supports expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Dolly Parton accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Housing Commission (LHC) has announced today that it is teaming up with Communities In Schools of Michigan to expand the Dolly Parton Imagination Library free book program to the 48906 zip code in Lansing.

The program, funded by LHC, will provide an age-appropriate book to children up to 5-years-old registered with the program once a month.

Residents who live in Lansing Housing Commission properties and nearby neighborhoods may now register for the program.

“The Imagination Library is a terrific resource to get children excited about reading,” said

Kristine Ranger, resident engagement specialist at Lansing Housing Commission. “We’re

excited to participate in this program and look forward to fueling a love of reading among

local children.”

For more information, residents can visit lanshc.org/sign-up-the-kids-for-imagination-library/ or go

to imaginationlibrary.com/check-availability.

Registration is still ongoing.