Lansing Ignite owner reflects on inaugural season, next steps

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing’s first-ever professional soccer team will leave the field after just one season.

Lansing Ignite team owners told players last week in a meeting that they would stop operations this year. The team was a joint effort with the city of Lansing to revitalize the downtown area.

The season did start out strong, but there were fewer people coming to the games over the summer. Team owner Tom Dickson says that’s ultimately what led to this decision.He doesn’t think marketing the team was an issue.

Even after a winning season and a significant amount of support from city of Lansing, Dickson feels it just wasn’t enough to warrant a second season.

He is looking at other options to bring to the stadium.

“We have some announcements coming up on other things we’re gonna be doing next summer,” Dickson says. “It’s not going to be another sports team. I need to cool it on that for a while, probably. But we will continue to work hard to make sure that this venue is optimized.”

“We’re continuing to look at all of our neighborhoods, here in downtown where we bring a lot of visitors but also neighborhoods throughout the city,” deputy mayor Samantha Harkins says, “and ways to bring people there, whether it’s festivals or new events, new exciting things. And so we’re continuing to work with neighborhood partners and throughout the city to find creative ways to bring people here.”

