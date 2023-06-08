Everything you need to build a DIY fire pit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The city of Lansing has issued a city-wide ban on open burning, in effect until June 30, Lansing Fire Department said in a press release on Thursday.

LFD reported that the ban could be extended past June 30.

The city-wide burn ban is in response to dry conditions and a prolonged lack of rain.

Included in the ban are all open-burning activities, including bonfires in outdoor fireplaces and fire pits, in the City of Lansing

LFD said no new outdoor burn permits will be issued until further notice.

Violations of a burning ban are considered a misdemeanor offense.

The fire department asks that anyone with a fire-related concern calls LFD at 517-483-4200 to report a fire or 911 in an emergency.

“Lansing residents need to do their part to keep homes and neighborhoods safe from fires,” Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant said in the press release. “Extremely dry weather conditions across Michigan have resulted in large, preventable fires.”