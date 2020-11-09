Lansing ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant shares experience with Alex Trebek

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek died Sunday at 80 years old after a battle with pancreatic cancer. A former contestant on the show is sharing her memories with from the show and with Trebek.

Robin Miner-Swartz, made her appearance on the show in December 2019.

“Jeopardy is something that really units so many generations of people with so many different backgrounds because everybody feels like they can play at home, I love that about it and people are so excited to talk about it,” said Miner-Swartz.

Miner-Swartz says the show has always been apart of her family and history.

“Born to be a contestant on Jeopardy”…Trebek asked, “it’s in my DNA…my mom took the test when she was five months pregnant with me and it was back when Art Fleming was the host and she got a telegram telling her she was going to be on the show, the day after she gave birth to me,” Miner-Swartz responded.

She says she was thrilled to be on the show and get the chance to meet Trebek.

“We didn’t spend tons of time with him when we were there but I’ve spent a lifetime watching him and spent a lifetime wanting to be on the show” she added.

With the sad news today about Trebek passing, Miner-Swartz says she knew this day would come eventually.

“I was saying earlier today, to my wife that I knew that I was going to be sad when this news came out because it’s inevitable but I didn’t know I was going to be as sad as I was” Miner-Swartz added.

She says she lost her father-in-law to pancreatic cancer and wanted to share her story as well as thank Trebek for the opportunity to be on the show.

“I wrote him a thank you note after I got home from tapping the shows because it was just such an incredible experience and I told him about my father and law and that he lived for four years past the diagnoses his doctors gave him and we hope that for you and I still have it with me… I hung onto a lot of my Jeopardy stuff but he wrote me back… and he said thank you so much for sharing my story and now I’m super, super grateful that I have this from him,” said Miner-Swartz.